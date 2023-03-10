AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,664 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,082 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.88 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

