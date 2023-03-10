AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.3 %

OLLI stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

