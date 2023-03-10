AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

