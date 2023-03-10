AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $514,000 Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,615,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,420,000 after buying an additional 95,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,596,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,881,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,200. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

