AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $515,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,953 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

