AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,347 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

