AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,873 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 59.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 222,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 82,908 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 38.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 86.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 605,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 280,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

