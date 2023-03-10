AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $531,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,205 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 36.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

REZI opened at $17.71 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.