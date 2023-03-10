AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

