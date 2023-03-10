AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $541,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 172.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.