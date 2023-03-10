AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

EXC opened at $40.59 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

