AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $114.70 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

