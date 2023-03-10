AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

