AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $471,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 5.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in AerCap by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

