AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $498,000 in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Articles

