AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,743 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

