AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 539.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 821,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 200.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 589,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 10.6% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after acquiring an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.43. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $663.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

