AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,147,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 11,414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after buying an additional 987,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $24,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.2 %

Perrigo stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -108.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Stories

