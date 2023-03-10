AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,901 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

