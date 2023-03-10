AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,085 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,314 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

