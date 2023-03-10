AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bill.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after purchasing an additional 150,798 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,548 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.19 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

