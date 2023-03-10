AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 728.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,548,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517,121 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,604,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,702,000 after acquiring an additional 157,377 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,544,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,903,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 14.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 4,059,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 505,540 shares during the period.

Shares of HLMN opened at $8.43 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $230,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

