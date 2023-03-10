AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,487 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,750. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $133.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading

