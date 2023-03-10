AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 149,504 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 135,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 163,640 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 324,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

