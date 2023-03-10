AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BSY stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608 over the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

