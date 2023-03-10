AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 103,998 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,998 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $14,634,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

