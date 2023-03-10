AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 123,120 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 123,120 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

