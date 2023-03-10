AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $87.81 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

