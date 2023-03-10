AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 15,195 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

