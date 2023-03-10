AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 17,606 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BXP opened at $61.94 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.84 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.19.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.