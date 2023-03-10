AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $284.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

