AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 23,746 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.