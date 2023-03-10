AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,665 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,307 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,003 in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $118.35 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $150.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.