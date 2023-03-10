AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 47,637 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,637 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

