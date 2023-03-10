AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,398 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of RVNC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,288.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,806 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

