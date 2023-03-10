AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $555,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,327,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.