AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 37.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

See Also

