AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49,732 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,907 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $178.72 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $153.48. The firm has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

