AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,092 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 149.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $16.15 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.