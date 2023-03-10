AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after buying an additional 259,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 2.8 %
HLI stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54.
Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.
Houlihan Lokey Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.
