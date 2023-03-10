AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,827 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

