Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64,303 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $156,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 23,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 38,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 237,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 57,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.31 billion, a PE ratio of -341.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average of $103.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
