Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,734,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,004,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $945.31 billion, a PE ratio of -341.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
