Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64,303 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $156,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.31 billion, a PE ratio of -341.67, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.