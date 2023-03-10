Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $945.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

