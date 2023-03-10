Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,222 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,993,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,353,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,647,000 after buying an additional 47,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $104,410,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

