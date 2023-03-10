Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.23, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

