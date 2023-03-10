Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.71

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 71244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

Insider Activity

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.