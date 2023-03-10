AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 2.7 %

About AnaptysBio

Shares of ANAB opened at $22.90 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $639.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.