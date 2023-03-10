Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s Largest Position

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56,304 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 12.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average is $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

